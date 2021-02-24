If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught anything, it’s the value of a good homecooked meal. For some, cookbooks contain the recipes their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles prepared for their families and for celebrations.
For Waunakee’s 150th year, planning for a new sesquicentennial cookbook is now underway for future generations. It carries on a tradition of celebrating Waunakee’s milestones since the first People Pleasing Cookbook was created in 1971, when Waunakee’s centennial recipe book was published. Again in 1996, for Waunakee’s 125th year, an updated version was printed containing microwave recipes, as well.
As in previous years, all recipes will for the sesquicentennial cookbook will be homegrown, submitted by community members past and present. Sandra Meinholz, Waunakee High School marketing instructor, is helping the Wauktoberfest committee and Pay It Forward Club on this project, another update from years’ past.
Meinholz’s family is from the Waunakee area, and the first People Pleasing Recipes cookbook was handed down to her from her grandmother, who was an Acker.
“I started looking through it and saw grandma’s handwriting,” Meinholz said. Her grandmother had corrected or made additions to some of the recipes. “It was really cool,” she said.
She said on nearly every page is a recipe submitted by a relative.
This year’s book is a collaboration. Corina Rogers and students from the high school’s Pay It Forward Club, Jenni Schmitt from the Wauktoberfest committee, Meinholz and Waunakee High School students are all playing a role.
Anna Vanderhoef, a high school senior, said this year’s graduating class will submit original artwork for the cookbook’s icons, as well as poems, to pass down through generations.
During COVID-19, when fewer service opportunities are available, the project is also creating volunteer opportunities for students.
The Pay It Forward Club will choose the recipes to include. Some reprinted in 1996 from the 1971 version offered instructions for cooking squirrels and for canning.
Likely, the 2021 book will include fewer squirrel recipes, the Tribune learned during an interview with some of the collaborators. But Meinholz encouraged Pay It Forward to keep those canning recipes.
“I feel like a lot of families are going back to their original roots,” Meinholz said, noting that the pandemic has changed many of our lifestyles, with a resurgence of gardening and preparing foods at home. Recipes for salsas and pickles will likely be popular.
Just as the quasquicentennial People Pleasing Recipes book reflected changes in culinary arts, the 2021 version will as well.
Schmitt noted that it is intended to reflect the growing diversity of the Waunakee community, and will likely include beverage and smoothie recipes, too. Rogers added that a vegetarian and vegan section could be included. Really, the book’s contents all depend on the submissions received by the Pay It Forward Club. Schmitt has drafted a letter to all service clubs inviting Waunakee area residents to submit recipes, and the hope is Tribune readers will also pass along their tried and true dishes.
The Wauktoberfest committee’s plan for the book is ambitious, Schmitt said.
“The goal is to have all recipes back by the end of March,” she said. Preorders will be taken so the committee knows how many to order.
The original cookbooks contained a number of German recipes, so for Wauktobefest, a cookoff will be held, with proceeds going to the Pay It Forward Club.
It’s something new and fun,” Schmitt said. “Some of the local celebrities of the community will be judges,” she said about the contest.
Cookbooks will be sold at all events celebrating the village’s 150th year, including Wauktoberfest, and at the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce office. Schmitt is hoping to offer a digital version, as well.
Sales from the cookbook will go toward the nonprofit Waunakee Community Foundation
With students’ poetry and artwork, recipes new and old, Schmidt said it be a sort of time capsule, too.
In 1971, 15,000 of the People Pleasing Cookbooks were printed, far more than the number of Waunakee area residents at the time.
Meinholz believes mothers bought one for each of their grandchildren, she said, as was the case in her family.
Anyone wishing a form to submit recipes can email payitforward@waunakee.k12.wi.us. A form is also included in the Tribune’s online version of this article.
