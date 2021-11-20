Midwest Performing Arts will present the Nutcracker Ballet.
The Ballet’s cast of 82 dancers range in ages 5 to adult and are local residents of Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie, Dane, Lodi, Milton, Verona, and Lake Mills communities. The performances are family-friendly and centered on the youth performers.
Professional guest artists that will be joining the cast include Ryan Galloway as the Nutcracker Prince and Martin Ortiz as the Mouse King and Arabian male lead. Clara will be danced by Emma Cahalane of Lodi.
The story Begins on Christmas Eve in the home of the Silberhaus family. All of Clara’s friends attend the party and her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings magical gifts including a toy Nutcracker for Clara. The Nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on a journey past the exciting and funny battle between the Mice and Toy Soldiers, through the Land of Snow and to the Kingdom of the Sweets.
There the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Sugar Fairies, Mother Ginger and the Bon Bons, the Arabian, Chinese, Russian, Marzipan and Waltz of the Flowers all dance for her.
Performances will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center, 301 Community Dr., Tickets are on sale at Midwest Performing Arts website, www.mpadance.com.