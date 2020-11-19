Thanksgiving Turkey

These can be set at the table for family members during the Thanksgiving meal.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Tie-Dyed Turkey

Supplies:

-coffee filter

-washable markers

-spray bottle filled with water

-clothespin

-yellow and red colored paper

-googly eyes

-glue

What to Do:

-color the clothespin with brown marker and set aside to dry

-color markers all over the coffee filter

-mist the colored filter with water so the colors bleed

-while the filter is drying, glue eyes, waddle and beak on clothespin

-fold colored coffee filter in half and insert in clothespin

Make a turkey for everyone in your family and put them around your dinner table for a cool Thanksgiving decoration. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

