Likely, for many years, the wall outside of Waunakee’s former South Street library was overlooked – at least until the Create Waunakee Committee identified it as a location for a community conversation. Then for some, it became a focal point this summer as the Be the Change Wall, and now it will take on new life as a permanent mural.
“Upon starting the project, the Create Waunakee committee expected it to be temporary,” said Todd Schmidt, village administrator, about the wall. “It wasn’t intended to be a forever project.”
But as community members chalked up their expressions on the wall, it stood out as a place for public art.
“It almost surprised many of us that we had never made better use of such a, frankly, bland, underutilized, utilitarian space in our community,” Schmidt said. “It sort of screams for a mural, in my opinion, and we’re excited to further the transformation.”
Waunakee’s Be the Change Wall generated a great deal of activity over the summer. Schmidt said it gave people a chance to share their thoughts, feelings and beliefs. But not all of the statements chalked on it were deemed acceptable.
The Be the Change Wall included a question as a prompt for community members to respond to and provided the chalk to do so. It was inspired in part by Candy Chang, a New Orleans artist who installed similar walls in that city after Hurricane Katrina.
Schmidt said Chang found that the wall became self-monitored by those who participated in it, and the same became true in Waunakee.
Often, statements that veered away from the prompts, which asked What Does Diversity Look Like or questions about building community, were erased by those monitoring the wall.
“I think if anything, the hope was that perhaps [the conversation] could be steered back toward the items we were trying to focus on,” Schmidt said.
What new life the wall will take on is not known. Likely, it will be painted Warrior purple soon. Schmidt has begun discussions with the Waunakee Public Art Committee, the group that raised funds and worked with the community to commission Los Angeles artist Michael Kalish for the sculpture outside of the high school.
He has spoken with committee members Nick Mischler and Kathy Bartling and said they saw a potential canvas.
He also expects Dane Arts Mural Arts, who led the Main Street mural project on the Waunakee Furniture ETC building, to be strongly considered.
“They know how to it,” Schmidt said. “They’ve proved themselves across Dane County.”
For the Main Street project, DAMA engaged community members and students when contemplating a theme, and Waunakee High School art students helped with the process, he added.
“They come to mind as a potential partner,” Schmidt said.
As for a theme, one idea is the village’s 150th anniversary next year.
“I do think the notion of the 150th anniversary being next year and this project being a gift to the community might be an opportunity,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said he envisions the winter months to be a time for planning and finalizing the concepts, while engaging the community in the process and completing some of the preproduction.
In the end, it should be a lasting public art piece for Waunakee.
“The notion of the mural connects just perfectly with the mission of the Create Waunakee Committee. The committee is very interested in seeing public art become kind of a staple of our community’s spaces. This as a location really jumps off the page,” Schmidt said.
