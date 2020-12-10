With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Build-A-Tree
Supplies:
-green plastic cups
-yellow “star” (I used a pompom)
What to Do:
Get your kids out of their chairs and moving with this fun activity. Using simple plastic cups, stack them to make a Christmas tree shape and top it with a star. Have the kids get a little exercise by running across your yard to put each cup in place, make it a relay race among family members, or get out your watch and time each person to see who is the fastest. I used 10 cups per tree but you can challenge older kids with more cups and a bigger tree.
Have fun playing this creative game and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your fun!
