The Waunakee Public Library, 201 North Madison Street, has partnered with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccinations in March from 3:30-6:30 p.m. No appointments, ID, or insurance required. Public Health staff will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses available while supplies last. Everyone 5 and older is welcome; however, 5-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Anyone can attend either clinic for either their 1st, 2nd, or booster dose.
March 18: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host its drive-thru Fish Fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on March 18. Serving will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit btcatholic.us for details.
March 18: Westport American Legion 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi, along with a choice of sides, on March 18. A full bar is available. The post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners can be served for dine in or carry out. To place an order, call (608) 849-7480.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day returns to library
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Monday, March 14, in the library lobby. Hours are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the children’s story room in the library on Sunday, March 13, between 1 and 3:30 p.m. or by 9:30 a.m. Monday. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated with ribbons by volunteers so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $15 each. All Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact eateeter@charter.net