Jan. 30: Snow Day at the Farm
Schumacher Farm County Park’s rescheduled Snow Day at the Farm is from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 30 with winter activities.
Jan. 31: Author visit
The Waunakee Public Library will host author Anne E. Schwartz, the author of “Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders,” on Monday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Schwartz interviewed those whose lives and careers were savagely altered by this case, including her own. She will discuss her experience as the first reporter on the scene in 1991 and will share her perception of the case 30 years later, as well as answer questions from attendees.
Jan. 31: Community Engagement meeting
The topic for the Waunakee Community School District’s Jan. 31 Community Engagement meeting will be district facility and referendum planning. Set for 6:30 p.m. in the district office at 905 Bethel Circle, the meeting will be in person with an option to participate via Zoom Webinar format. For more information about the meeting and a link to the Zoom format, visit https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/cms_files/resources/Jan%2031%20Community%20Engagement%20Invite%20-%20Referendum.pdf.
Feb. 3: FFA Alumni meeting{/strong}
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 3: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 9-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. Those attending will “compete” in the Memory Cafe Olympics at this month’s event. For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated can wear a mask if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather, the cafe will not be held.
Feb. 4: Blessed Trinity drive-through fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-through fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd, Dane, on Feb 4, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
Feb. 4: Wisconsin Singers performance
The Wisconsin Singers will perform at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center and Ace Hardware.
Feb. 11: Drive-through fish fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee, will serve a drive-through fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11. The menu includes three pieces of fried cod, French fries, sweet-and-sour coleslaw, roll and tartar sauce. Cash or checks only accepted. The parking lot entrance is on Cross Street; signs will be posted for the drive-through. For information, call or email Commander mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337.