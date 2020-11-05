The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Nov. 6: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host its second Drive-Thru Fish Fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., in Dane on Friday, Nov. 6. Serving will be from 5-8 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
Nov. 7: Hunter sight-in
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Hunter Sight-In runs Nov. 7-10, offiering local hunters to sight-in shotguns, rifles and pistals at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19. Hearing and eye protection is mandatory, and will be provided or you can bring your own. The hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For more information, call (608) 284-2400.
Nov. 9: Music Boosters Fruit Sale ends
The Waunakee Music Boosters supports the Waunakee Community School District music programs by providing funds for music equipment, clinicians, music camp scholarships, solo ensemble accompanists, guest artists and much more. Their only annual fundraiser is the Fruit Sale, offering fresh fruit, cheese, nuts and meats. The fruit sale will run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9. Fruit will be available for a drive-thru pick-up Dec. 11 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) or Dec. 12 (8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. All orders must be picked up during this time. To order, visit www.waunakeemusic.org. If you are unable to order online, call (608) 459-6003 and leave a message for assistance or email boostersfruitsale@gmail.com.
Nov. 10: The Beatles
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled When the Music Died…The 50th Anniversary of The Beatles Break-Up via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. In the spring/summer of 1970, the Beatles called it quits. Incredibly, only 6 years earlier, the Beatles exploded in America on the Ed Sullivan Show. Using performance and interview clips the program will explore the reasons it all fell apart 50 years ago and what – if anything — could have been done to keep the band intact.
Nov. 13: St. Peter Parish Drive-thru
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton, will serve a drive-thru fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the school parking lot. Carry-outs only will be served.
Nov. 14: Westport American Legion cookout
American Legion Post 481 at Hwy. 113 and River Road will host its monthly cookout, serving brats, hot dog, beans, chips and a secret dish. Serving will be from noon to 4 p.m. Come see what the next secret dish is.
Nov. 14: Socktober
Nov. 14 will be the final day to donate socks as part of the Ice Pond’s “Socktober” event to collect socks and undergarments for folks in need. All socks donated will be matched by an anonymous donor. All items will be distributed before the holidays to local families in need. Items can be dropped in the box just inside the vestibule of the Ice Pond located at 1110 Prairie View Drive, Waunakee.
Nov. 15: WEB Christmas Giving Tree
Due to COVID, wrapped Christmas Gifts cannot be distributed to families in need. The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will take only monetary donations. WEB will then send to each family in need; Gift Cards for them to purchase items for their child’s Christmas present this year. There are around 300 children that will be recipients this year. Donations may be sent by Nov. 15 to:
WEB Christmas Giving, P.O. Box 143, Waunakee, WI 53597.
Nov. 18: Herbs for the immune system
Herbalist Linda Conroy will host a Zoom program at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to talk about herbs that can support the immune system. As we go into the winter months, with a pandemic looming, there are proactive strategies we can take to support and heal our immune system. A PowerPoint presentation will introduce you to the plants as well as several ways to prepare them for optimal health. Linda has been working with herbs for health for over 2 decades and has many tips for bringing them into daily life for health and nourishment.
Nov. 19: Open Mic on Zoom
The Waunakee Public Library will host an open mike Zoom session for peopel to showcase and share their talents of writing, music performance, comedy, acting, magic tricks or juggling at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Performance times will be 10-minute slots.
Nov. 20: 150th year logo contest deadline
Waunakee community members are invited to design a logo for the village’s 150th year for the Village of Waunakee’s logo contest. The village needs a log to celebrate this milestone and be used throughout the year within print and merchandise and a commemorative coin. The winning submission will receive $150 cash sponsored by the Waunakee Rotary Club. Logo concepts can be submitted via email as jpg, pdf or png files to kwest@waunakee.com or a hard copy can be submitted in person to Kylie West at Village Hall. Include your name, email and phone number with the logo design.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.