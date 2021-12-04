With a passion for art, Waunakee man overcomes stroke

Among the pieces of artwork at the Waunakee Public Library created by Waunakee-area artists are inlaid woodworks by Jeff Murphy, who for many years cut geometric shapes to create larger inlaid designs. One piece is of the state of Wisconsin, with each county carefully inlaid.
Murphy was inspired to learn woodworking by his great-grandfather, known in Waunakee as Doc Blake, he said. He has many photographs of Doc Blake working with wood, and 35 years or so ago, Murphy began to learn the art himself.
Dr. Austin Blake was Waunakee’s longest practicing physician, who died in 1959 at age 95 after 60 years of practice. Among other things, he was known for owning the first automobile in Waunakee in 1902. He also had his own woodworking shop. Murphy has one of Doc Blake’s inlaid wood pieces that he said was created in 1930.
Murphy may be known best in Waunakee for restoring what is today Murphy’s Mill. Located on Second Street just off of Main Street, the historic mill has housed a number of businesses over the past two decades.
Four and half years ago, Murphy had a stroke that left him paralyzed on his right side, and despite being a carpenter by trade, he could no longer continue woodworking.
Fortunately, Murphy explained, he was born left-handed; however, he was taught to use his right hand for writing and playing baseball. Today, Murphy resides at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lodi and his creative fires still burn. Now, he draws and creates yarn art with just one hand. His works earned a drawerful of ribbons at a show at the Lodi Agricultural Fair last year.
During a recent visit, Murphy showed dozens of his different drawings. Some, he will apply yarn to for texture and color. Many include intricate geometrical designs similar to those found in his woodworking. He also said he plans to paint one of the landscape drawings he’s done.
Murphy learned yarn art in a class he took recently and said he just continued, drawing more designs and filling them in.
“I keep working on stuff,” he said. “It keeps me going.”