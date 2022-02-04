The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 4: Blessed Trinity drive-through fish fryBlessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-through fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd, Dane, on Feb 4, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
Feb. 4: Wisconsin Singers performanceThe Wisconsin Singers will perform at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center and Ace Hardware.
Feb. 8: The Art of Henna A Waunakee Public Library program on an art form called Mehndi (Henna Art) is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn the history and cultural aspects of this ancient art form, how this “mud” paste is made and applied to create an all-natural “tattoo.” Participants will receive a henna design from the expert, Zaney Janey, if they wish!
Feb. 10: American Legion monthly meetingAmerican Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday Feb. 10, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a lunch at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in the American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337 or post360waunakee@gmail.com Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.
Feb. 10: Climate ChangeA Waunakee Public Library program titled “The Cost and Economic Opportunities of Climate Change” on Zoom is set for Thursday Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Tom Eggert, Senior Lecturer and Business Sustainability Outreach Director for the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, and Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council Founder, will speak about the changing role of business in society, corporate social responsibility, socially responsible investing, and how the private sector can lead in responding to generational challenges such as climate change.
Feb. 10 & 17: COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicThe Waunakee Public Library will partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, Feb. 10 and 17, from 3-6 p.m. No appointments, ID, or insurance are required. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnso n doses will be available while supplies last for either the first, second or booster dose. Everyone 5 and older is welcome; however, 5-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present.
Feb. 11: Drive-through fish fryAmerican Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee, will serve a drive-through fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11. The menu includes three pieces of fried cod, French fries, sweet-and-sour coleslaw, roll and tartar sauce. Cash or checks only accepted. The parking lot entrance is on Cross Street; signs will be posted for the drive-through. For information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337.
Feb. 12: Mental Fitness 4 TeensA retreat for teenagers aimed at building emotional resilience is set for Feb. 12 at the Lone Girl Landing from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. To register, visit mentalfitness4teens.com.
Feb. 17: American Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its monthly meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A Social time (5:30 p.m.) and pizza and salad (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children, and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, Shirley Kubiak, 608-334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com
Feb. 19: Waunakee Project Brave
A free community event, Waunakee Project Brave, is set for 3-5:30 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The event will feature a montage of singer songwriters, musicians, speakers, inspirational storytelling and resources to bring the community together and show anyone struggling that they are not alone. The venue is for ages middle school and up and parents and adults with a passion for music and education and to break the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse.
Feb. 21: Volunteer workshop
A session for those looking to learn more about volunteer tutoring with English Group is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Waunakee Public Library Community Room. English Group is a a free literacy program for Waunakee-area English Language Learners (ELLs). Sessions are held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday evenings and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library in March, April and May. For information, visit https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/