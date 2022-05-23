Discover Wisconsin, the state’s media brand and tourism TV show, will shine the spotlight on the growth of Wisconsin born Bourbon in an upcoming episode. Wisconsin is home to a growing community that's embracing and producing local hand-crafted spirits, several of which are made directly from grains grown right here in America's Dairyland. Newly-thriving Wisconsin-born Bourbon is providing spirit enthusiasts a distinct flavor and bucket-list destinations across the state. The episode will air statewide on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin or on WAOW TV 9 (ABC) out of Wausau on Sunday, May 29, at 11:30 a.m.
The exclusive early debut will stream on Wednesday, May 25, at 4 p.m., available through discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and Facebook. Download the Discover Wisconsin+ App in the iOS App Store or Google Play store to stream it on your mobile device.
In this episode of Discover Wisconsin, host Andrea Boehlke visits four Wisconsin Bourbon producers to discuss how they started, their specialty in the distilling and blending process and their vision for the future of spirits in Wisconsin.
Andrea's tour of the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail starts in downtown Milwaukee as Central Standard Craft Distillery opens their doors to discuss how they started in the industry and provide our viewers with an education in mixology of a Wisconsin staple, the Old Fashioned. Andrea heads north to Fond du Lac to meet with the Retzer family on their family farm, home to Ledgerock Distillery. Jay and Heidi Retzer invite us to share in their history of taking a chance to turn the grains grown on the family farm into spirits shared across the region.
Discover Wisconsin's introduction into Wisconsin Bourbon would not be official without a visit to J. Henry & Sons in Dane, Wisconsin. Andrea tours the Henry family farm and takes on the challenge to blend her own Bourbon with Joe Jr. She is then introduced to owners Joe and Liz Henry, and discusses what makes their tasting room and Bourbon tours so special for Bourbon enthusiasts.
Closing our episode is a visit to Cambridge, Wisconsin, the home to Dancing Goat Distillery. Nick Maas visits with Andrea to talk about the rich history in spirits, and Bourbon, in the Maas family and the creation of Dancing Goat Distillery. Nick explores the senses with Andrea while they taste Bourbon. Discover Wisconsin was also granted private access to visit the inside of Dancing Goat Distillery's rickhouse. Catch these four amazing distilleries and explore every stop along the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail at https://discoverwisconsin.com/bourbon-trail/.
Discover Wisconsin's “The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail” episode will also be featured in episode 124 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode will go live on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.
Discover Wisconsin’s “The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail'' episode will reach the show’s broadcast network of viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Bryce Erlandson. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.