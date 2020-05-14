Art and Phyllis (Clemens) Hellenbrand of Waunakee are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married on May 16, 1950, at St. Michaels Church in Dane.
Their children are Gary and Kathy Hellenbrand of Poynette, Lynn Laufenberg of Waunakee, Sheila and John Bunch of Waunakee, and Pam and Doug Olsen of Waunakee.
They have eight grandchildren, Jon (Christa), Nicole (Trenton), Brittni (Joel), Jacob, Trent, Cullen, Kamden and Mikaila and five great grandchildren, Kyle, Katlyn, Sophie, Charlotte and Paxton.
