Recent sightings of snowy owls in the Waunakee area seem to be indicative of their increased activity throughout Wisconsin this year. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) webpage on the bird shows that as of Dec. 15, 114 snowy owls were tallied by bird watchers in 45 of the state’s counties.
“It is a good year for finding them,” said Ryan Brady, DNR conservation biologist. Brady, known as the state’s “Snowy Owl Guy,” said the DNR is getting more reports of them than in the past few years, but the numbers are not unprecedented.
Still, they may point to an irruption year, one when an unusually larger population of snowy owls visit the state. The birds breed in the arctic tundra in the spring, and if food sources are plentiful after young have hatched, healthy young birds migrate south in the fall to hunt. Brady said biologists believe it all depends on the populations of a small rodent in the tundra called a lemming.
“When their populations are high, then [owls] have a lot of food to feed their young, and then a lot of their young survive,” Brady said.
In other years, scarcer food sources might allow just one young owl from a nest to thrive, but during an irruption year, five or six young can grow up strong.
“Then come fall and winter, all those young that have been produced head south, they disperse out and find new territory, so we see this pulse because there’s these high numbers of owls from each nest,” Brady said.
Asked about their behavior, Brady said the owls tend to travel alone but may cluster. Their behavior becomes more territorial when they are hunting.
“It’s not like a flock of robins. But they tend to end up in the same places,” he added, citing the shoreline of Lake Michigan.
How to spot them
Brady specializes in birds and said no other is more popular than the snowy owl. They tend to be diurnal, and are the heaviest of all North American owls at 3 to 6 pounds, according to the DNR website, which describes “their bright white plumage, large yellow eyes, [and] massive feathered feet.”
The site includes a number of owl-spotting tips. Owls winter in Wisconsin between November and March before returning to their breeding grounds. Their habitats include open areas similar to the arctic tundra such as coastal beaches and harbors, grasslands and agricultural fields.
They also perch on anything, and will eat waterfowl, small rodents, rabbits, weasels, muskrats, pigeons and other birds.
The site cautions wildlife enthusiasts against causing the birds stress, as some may be tired after their long journey. It advises people not to get too close to an owl, or to bait it with pray, use flash photography at night, or flush an owl.
The site offers a number of resources for learning more about snowy owls, along with a link to eBird, an online program for reporting and viewing bird observations.