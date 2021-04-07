The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
April 8: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E Main St, Waunakee will have a general meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The general meeting will begin at 7pm. Social distancing and mask will be worn. All veterans are welcome to attend. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams 608-669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
April 9: Legion Post 360 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will have a Drive-Thru fish fry, Friday April 9, from 4-7 p.m. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce for $12 per meal, cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
April 10:What the Buddha Taught
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. featuring Khenchen Ripoche “great abbot” who spends time traveling in order to give teachings and lead retreats. The program is titled, “What the Buddha Taught: Simple Ways to Live our lives with wisdom That Develops Peace and Decreases Suffering.: Ripoche has established teaching centers throughout the world, strives to make important texts available to the public, and provide his students with thorough and systematic training in the Dharma. His writing has been a central resource in the introduction of Buddhist thought in the West.
April 14: Project Graduation Fundraiser
Project Graduation is continuing to Warrior tradition of celebrating its Class of 2021 with safe incentives to compliment what the school intends to offer this year’s class. Waunakee area businesses will host dining special with a portion of the proceeds going to Project Graduation. On April 7, from 4-6 p.m. the fundraiser will be at the Lone Girl.
April 15: The Story of Color (Zoom)
Do you know the history of the colors in your world? The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event on Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. that will enlighten you to all the tints, hues, dyes, and shades of the colors around you that can be traced back to a specific point in history — and the stories they tell. This illustrated lecture with Laura Keyes will share with you the powerful — and colorful — history of color.
April 15: Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, April 15, at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information on the ALA, 608-338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com
April 16: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, or a large walleye filet, a choice of baked potato or French fries, including coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie. Dinners start at just $10. A full bar is available. Dinners are carryout only. To order, call (608) 849-7480. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
April 16: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will host a drive-through fish fry at the school parking lot, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton. Serving will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
April 17: Trinity Irish Dancers
Back by popular demand the talented & tenacious Trinity Irish Dancers return to the Waunakee Public Library, on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m., outside on our patio, to demonstrate their jaw-dropping skills and passion for the Irish jig! Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Seating will not be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets.
April 23: Prairie Work Party
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a prairie work party from 10 a.m.-noon April 23. Participants will help pull garlic mustard in the upper woodland then take a stroll to look for spring ephemerals in bloom. You are asked to bring your own gloves and water bottle.
April 25: Springtime at the farm
Schumacher Farm County Park will celebrate Earth Day with activities such as a wildflower scavenger hunt, planting garden seeds, kite-flying and more. Registration is required. Visit the website, schumacherfarmpark.org.
