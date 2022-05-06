The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
May 5-6: Legion Garage Sale
American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary garage sale will run Thursday and Friday, May 5-6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. American Legion, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee.
May 6: Youth Night
The Waunakee High School girls’ soccer team’s Youth Night is at 7 p.m. May 6. Students can wear their Waunakee jersey for free admission. The night will include prizes, giveaways and varsity poster signing.
May 7: Meat raffle
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will host a meat raffle featuring items from Fred’s Village Market on May 7 from 1-4 p.m. It will also include a 50-50 raffle.
May 9: Square foot and raised bed gardening
Join the Waunakee Public Library and Mel Bartholomew, who wrote the original square-foot gardening book, on ZOOM, Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. The author now has a new version of his book which is just as popular as the first one. This certified Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV), will give you ideas for creating your own square-foot gardening beds, a recipe for square-foot garden soil, selecting and growing your plants and successfully harvesting your crops.
May 10: How to recycle better
Soon-to-be master recycler, Jannina Killian will share information on: Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair and Recycle. Topics covered will include what makes recycling work, why we do it, recycling basics, other waste streams, and an introduction on how to live a lower waste lifestyle. The in-person program will be at the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.
May 11: Waunakee Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
May 12: Beyond the Herb Rack
There are few greater delights than grabbing a handful of fresh herbs to complete your evening meal. This presentation at the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. will show you how creatively incorporating herbs into your garden design can help elevate your garden from ordinary to extraordinary. Megan will share the simple step by step process of building an herb spiral to add structure and interest to your garden, how to artistically mix herbs into your plantings, unique and colorful varieties to grow, and super easy ways to preserve herbs for off season use.
May 12: American Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 12, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
May 16: Bullies and bullied: now what?
Whether you find out your child is being bullied or are shocked to find out your child is bullying others, there are specific steps to ensure the bullied child is protected and steps to help a child with bullying behaviors change. This presentation will take place at the Waunakee Public Library on Monday, May 16 @ 6:30 p.m. and will also teach your child to be an Upstander, not a Bystander. Led by Christine Bright, founder of Parenting Game, LLC.
May 17: Self Defense Class
Moh’s Martial Arts will offer a simple self-defense class for ages 12 and up fas a fundraiser for the Waunakee Middle School Dance Team. The class will be from 6-7 p.m. on May 17 at Waunakee Middle School To register online, visit https://bit.ly/self-defense2022.
May 19: Jackson Landing tour
Jim Stephenson will guide a walk through Jackson Landing Thursday, May 19, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with a stop for supper afterwards at Athens Grill. Stephenson will explain Jackson Landing history and local restoration work. Participants can learn why preserving this and other Westport/Waunakee conservation areas is important and how to help. Meet at Jackson Landing’s Shelter (next to Willows Tavern off Hwy M). Organized by GROW. More info: https://www.facebook.com/Grass-Roots-Organization-of-Waunakee-263907043680393 and https://grassrootswaunakee.org// .
May 19: Legion Auxiliary Meeting, Officer Elections
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, May 19, at the Post, 417 E Main St., at 7 p.m. Election of officers for 2022-23 will be conducted during the meeting. Anyone interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate. For more information on the ALA, contact Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com