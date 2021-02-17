The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
March 9: Storytelling During a Pandemic (Zoom)
The Waunakee Public Library will host a zoom event on Tuesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. featuring award-winning filmmakers and Bravebird founders, Alex and Noel Miranda. They will give a behind-the-scenes look at how Bravebird created the feature-length film, “Trace the Line,” using COVID safety guidelines.
March 6: Maple Sap Workshop
A workshop at Schumacher Farm County Park will explore the process of tapping maple trees and making syrup from 1-2:30 p.m. March 6.
March 10: Workshop on Wellness
Dr. Valerie Frazer, OD, FCVOD from New Horizons Vision Therapy Center will discuss vision after a stroke or brain injury during the March 10 virtual Workshop on Wellness. It will be from 7-8 p.m. To receive the Zoom link to join, contact Travis Steuber at tsteuber@waunakee.com or call 850-5992. Workshops on Wellness are presented by the Waunakee Village Center and Waunakee Lions Club.
