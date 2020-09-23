With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Wax Wonders
Here is a creative way to use up some of those old broken crayons and create a beautiful keepsake. This requires adult supervision as the hotplate and melted wax could burn you.
Supplies:
-crayons
-cupcake liners
-Q-tips
-hotplate
-glass vase or jar
What to Do:
-put cupcake liners on hot plate
-remove paper from several colors of crayons
-put one crayon or several pieces of the same color in each liner
-heat until the crayons melt to a runny consistency
-use a Q-tip to dip in the melted wax and then draw on the glass container, going back to the melted wax often
Be creative and make an assortment of containers. We chose to make vases as our Wax Wonders. You could also decorate jars to hold supplies on your desk or make gifts for your friends. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.