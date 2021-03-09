Shakespeare lived the entirety of his life during bubonic plague. His baptism was recorded in Holy Trinity Church’s register on April 26, 1564. Months later that same register recorded the death of an apprentice weaver. Next to the apprentice’s name someone scribbled in Latin, “Here begins the plague.”
By the end of that outbreak, every fifth person in Shakespeare’s hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon had died. Eventually the plague dissipated. Only to return in 1582, 1592, 1603, 1606, and 1608.
Thankfully, a pandemic never stopped Shakespeare from creating. He penned King Lear, Macbeth and Anthony and Cleopatra amid the Black Death. He also wrote many of his sonnets and epic poems. Our production opens with Sonnet 64 and closes with Sonnet 29. Both composed by The Bard as he battled the same loss and isolation many of us have recently experienced.
I’m proud to say that like Shakespeare, a pandemic couldn’t stymie the creativity of our Waunakee Middle School and High School writers, actors and crew. Which is why we can proudly present Quarantined: Vignettes of the Bored, Uncertain, and Ridiculous. An original work written by Claire Borgelt, Carmel Wilkinson-Comella, Connor Busse, Simon Marx, Maddie Foree, Mason Wagoner, Chase Reiter and Kendra C. Thompson.
Congratulations to our amazing performance artists for making something happen despite the shuttering of theaters due to COVID-19. And to their proud parents, thank you for sharing your talented students with Sophie and me.
Now, kindly follow this link to enjoy Quarantined: Vignettes of the Bored, Uncertain, and Ridiculous:
