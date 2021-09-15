Theater — The Stoughton Village Players will present its production of “The Foreigner,” a well-known farce written by Milwaukee native Larry Shue Sept. 16 and 19. Tickets are available at StoughtonVillagePlayers.org.
Car Show — The Iola Car Show is Sept. 18 with a rally.
Unique Rides — A fundraiser car show for Dane Buy Local will be at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18.
Trail Care — The Lodi Valley chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliances’s next trail improvement event is Saturday, Sept. 25. Meet at the Merrimac Ferry Wayside on Hwy 113 (https://goo.gl/maps/5SdNk) at 9 a.m.