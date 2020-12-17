With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
3-Dimensional Christmas Tree
Supplies:
-green paper
-pencil
-scissors
-glue
-stickers
What to Do:
Cut one green tree shape that is symmetrical. I made mine 10 inches tall. Use that tree to trace and cut two more identical trees. Fold each tree down the center so the points on each side line up. Put glue on the outside of each folded tree and stick another outside tree to it, continuing until all the outsides are stuck and the tree stands up. Decorate with colorful stickers, markers or other festive decorations. To make a fuller tree, try using a greater number of identical tree shapes.
Made lots of these trees in different shapes and sizes to decorate your home and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
