Theater - The Stoughton Village Players will present its production of “The Foreigner,” a well-known farce written by Milwaukee native Larry Shue Sept. 16 and 19. Tickets are available at StoughtonVillagePlayers.org.
Watermelons — Pardeeville’s Watermelon Festival is Sept. 11 at Chandler Park with an open air market, midway, concessions and watermelon speed eating, speed spitting and carving championships. www. pardeevillewatermelonfestival.com
Car Show — The Iola Car Show is Sept. 18 with a rally.
Unique Rides — A fundraiser car show for Dane Buy Local will be at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18.
Ballet - Madison Ballet will present a free, outdoor performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Sept. 17 and 18 at Warner Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
Oktoberfest - Oktoberfest in New Glarus is Sept. 23-25.
Trail Care - The Lodi Valley chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliances's next trail improvement event is Saturday, Sept. 25. Meet at the Merrimac Ferry Wayside on Hwy 113 (https://goo.gl/maps/5SdNk) at 9 a.m.