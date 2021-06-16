UW-Madison has announced its Dean’s List students for the spring semester. They include Ramya Pentakota of Middleton and Caroline Anhalt, Olivia Austria-Kemble, Olivia Avery, Amy Beczkiewicz, Abigail Beem, Conner Bellile, Emma Bertz, Grant Blakeslee, Mason Brunner, Gray Clohessy, Abigail Drake,Isabelle Dunai, Brooke Ehle, Eliza Endres, Autumn Facktor, Max Fischer, Kevin Ford, Jebediah Frey, Tyler Gavinski, Carsen Genda, Taylor Gilmore, Joseph Guerrera, Astrid Harrison, Maddy Heim, Megan Heim, Patrick Hoffman, Cade Hottman, Alexandria Janis, Sam Jerabek, Dylan Karls, Grant Kelly, Grace Kim, Anna Komosa, Kaitlan Koplien, Makenzie Kopp, Jack Kratcha, Chris Laack, Kelcy Lawrence, Jared Lenzendorf, Brad Li, Alexis Loomans, Philip Lowney, Caitlyn Lynch, Isabella Marsden, Danielle Martin, Grace Mecham, Harrison Meyer, Quincy Midthun, Hudson Miller, Mattigan Mott, Nicholas Mott, Trenton Niles, Alejandro Onate, Ryan Peters, Ella Peterson, Nicole Potocki, Jacob Rapps, Katherine Rasmussen, Ross Reddington, Samantha Richter, Blake Ripley, Keegan Ripley, Mateja Rogahn, Tyler Ronk, Megan Sankey, Abi Schmeiser, Sydney Schmidt, Amanda Schuster, Berhett Statz, Unsa Syed, Monique Thole, Nolan Thole, Kylie Thomasen, Michael Treadwell, Koby van Deelen, Linnea Weiss, Nick Winans, Samuel Wood, Jarrett Wulf, Emily Wurzel and Clara Zwolanek of Waunakee.
Students from Waunakee were among those named to the UW-River Falls Dean’s List. They include David Haugen, Chloe Rogahn and Julia Sylvester.
Anne Dotzler and Greta Harris of Waunakee were named to the University of Iowa’s spring 2021 President’s List, recognizing students with a grade point average of 4.0 or above. Dean’s List honorees from Waunakee include Anne Dotzler, Greta Harris, Katelyn Peters, Lauren Rosenstock and Jonna Rusk.
Alexander Moffett of Waunakee received his degree from University of Iowa during spring commencement.
Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences student Jack Fath from Waunakee, has been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at Winona State University. They include Shelbie Carson, Joshua Cash, Matthew Drewry, Natalie Kazynski, William Knatz and Sawyer Maly.
Several Waunakee-area students were named to the Dean’s List at Edgwood College. They include Taylor Bradley, Bridget Daniels, Jacob Defnet, Kiera Hineline, Brendon Martin, Amanda Scheuer and Elizabeth Soper of Waunakee and Anna Salzman of Dane.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Stevens Point. They include Sydney Ahern, Alex Brehmer, Rachael Hebblewhite, Kane Kennedy and Katherine Merk.