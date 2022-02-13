As community spaces continue to reopen during the long COVID-19 pandemic, Waunakee’s Innovation Center is also inviting the community back in. Four workshops are planned for school district residents within the next few months, giving adults and children an opportunity to learn state-of-the-art technology, such as the laser cutter, CNC router and 3-D printer, and to create.
“One of the tenets of the space when we put it together was we wanted to offer it to community members,” said Jeff Willauer, the high school’s technology instructor. He and art instructor Kayla Proctor will teach the courses through the district’s Community Education Department.
Around 2017, the Waunakee school district received state grants to develop the Innovation Center. Donations from local businesses and the community helped to fund the technology. The intention then was to open the space to the community, but in 2020, the pandemic closed schools.
Now, with schools fully reopened and a routine established once again, Willauer and Proctor are identifying other ways the space can be utilized. Recently, they hosted Waunakee Intermediate School students for a pinewood derby car-building workshop, using the machines to cut out pieces for the vehicles.
Two adult classes are set this spring, with the first, a laser cut candle box workshop, set for March 2. Participants will use illustration software and a laser engraver to create the boxes.
The second will be offered April 27, just in time for the fall garage sale days in Waunakee. Using the vinyl cutter and illustrator software, participants will be able to create their own custom garage-sale signs.
Classes for one child in grades 2-8, with one adult, are also offered. On March 29, the child-adult pairs will build birdhouses, using a router to cut the pieces then a laser engraver to form the roof shingles. Perches for the birdhouses will be created using the 3D printer. Willhauer said each perch takes an hour and 20 minutes to print, and with seven printers, most will be finished in advance of the class, but participants will still see the printer at work.
In the other class, children and adult teams will create laser cut puzzles from their own digital images. Willauer said whenever possible, the instructors try to upcycle materials, including cardboard from the high school yearbooks' packaging for the puzzles.
Stoughton High School’s Innovation Center has been a model for Waunakee, Willauer said, and he and Proctor are identifying other projects to model classes around including laser-engraved pumpkins.
“We’re just trying to center it around things people might want to use to decorate or in their daily lives that they wouldn’t be able to make at their house with ordinary tools,” Proctor said.
He and Proctor teach a full suite of high school technical education classes. Proctor teaches graphic design and 3D animation, and the two teach students the machinery and software to design projects. They’ve also hosted science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) camps for grades 7-9.
Willauer said the Innovation Center offers an array of opportunities for more classes and public workshops, including guest speakers for budding entrepreneurs. Robotics could also be a high school course offering in the future.
“The opportunities are endless,” he said. “We as a district are still figuring out what opportunities there are. We wanted to start offering workshops to get people in here and see what we can do.”
Registration for each of the workshops is available online at https://waunakee.revtrak.net/community-education/rw-school-year-program.