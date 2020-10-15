Fall Tree
A completed Fall Fingerprint Tree can be quite colorful.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Fall Fingerprint Tree

Supplies:

-brown crayon or marker

-red, yellow, orange, brown and green paint

What to Do:

-draw and color the trunk and branches of a tree

-use your fingers to “dot paint” leaves all over your tree and the ground

-if you don’t want to get too messy, use a Q-tip or the eraser on a pencil to stamp the leaves

