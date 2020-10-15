With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Fall Fingerprint Tree
Supplies:
-brown crayon or marker
-red, yellow, orange, brown and green paint
What to Do:
-draw and color the trunk and branches of a tree
-use your fingers to “dot paint” leaves all over your tree and the ground
-if you don’t want to get too messy, use a Q-tip or the eraser on a pencil to stamp the leaves
Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.