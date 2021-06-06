As more residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine and numbers of those infected dwindle, Dane County’s public health department lifted all restrictions June 2. The new freedom brings excitement at the Waunakee Public Library, where the staff have planned programs throughout the summer.
In April, the library began to open up with a few outdoor events, said director Erick Plumb, and in May, the Waunakee Regional Arts Program was the library’s first indoor program in 13 months or so. The large community hall allowed attendees to distance and comply with public health gathering restrictions at the time.
When the public library opened in 2019, the new location’s parklike setting seemed like a nice feature, but as the community transitions out of the pandemic, the backyard has become integral to the programming.
“Summer is our busiest season traditionally at the library with our summer reading program,” Plumb said.
Large children’s programs each Tuesday bring between 100-150 people. So, when the library staff begin planning the programs in January during what Plumb called an unknown COVID-19 climate, they began planning outdoor programs.
“That flexibility of having the lawn in the backyard and the patio will provide us the opportunity to have those large programs outside in a still safe way,” Plumb said, adding children 12 and under who are not vaccinated can keep a safe distance.
Re-opening the library for in-person programs allows the facility to fulfill its purpose.
Plumb said although patrons have been able to visit the library and check out materials mostly since last June, when programs are held, attendance increases by 30 to 40 percent.
“The library becomes what it is supposed to be, which is a hub,” he said.
Beyond just providing access to materials, public libraries are designed to offer learning and enrichment opportunities for all ages.
“It’s all part of our portfolio, so to speak. We want to connect people to the culture, to the community, and one of the best ways we have to do that is through programs, to get people into a room and talk about shared interests and learn about different topics that affect the community locally,” Plumb said.
The library’s Zoom programs have achieved that goal to some extent, but Plumb called Zoom “just another channel to choose from.”
While some Zoom programs will continue, Plumb said, “There’s something special about in-person. What’s going to be so great is people will be discovering that space and sharing that space with their neighbors again.”
He and the program directors are excited about the summer offerings, which include in-person Storytime for kids and a nature poetry workshop on the patio. A program on the dance, music and history of Flamenco dancing is scheduled for the Community Room in mid-June. Another outdoor program will be an exploration of Six Mile Creek by the Aldo Leopold Nature Center at the end of June.
Brittany Gitzlaff, children’s librarian, is most excited for Storytime.
“There are so many wonderful families that have stuck with me through 15 months of virtual storytimes, and I cannot wait to see everyone in person again,” Gitzlaff said. “A big part of my job is making connections and forming positive relationships with kids, and that is difficult to do online.”
The children and adult summer-reading programs Tails and Tales, begins as well, and Gitzlaff said she’s looking forward to seeing families in the library checking out books again.
The patio will also offer a space for fitness. Courtney Cosgriff, the library’s adult services and outreach manager, noted Fitness Fridays began last week.
“Each week we will have a different Village Center instructor lead a new fitness class on the library patio at 6:30 a.m. I'm hoping people join us before their workday begins (and before it gets too hot),” Cosgriff said.
Overall, Cosgriff said, she is looking forward to using the outdoor space for programs like the nature writing workshop.
“These programs will also take place on our patio on Thursday afternoons in June and July. This group will spend some time down by the creek and doing some light walking on the library path,” she said.
To see all of the Waunakee Public Library’s summer programs, visit the calendar on the website at waunakeepubliclibrary.org.