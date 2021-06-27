As Waunakee celebrates its 150th year, one of the highlights will be WaunaBoom. The July Fourth celebration will feature music and fireworks, along with a full day of activities for young and old.
This year will mark the fifth WaunaBoom, a daylong Fourth of July event that runs from 2-10:30 p.m. at Ripp Park.
Though the WaunaBoom committee members were unaware then, planning for this year’s WaunaBoom began in late 2019, when they began raising funds for 2020. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s WaunaBoom.
Chris Zellner, WaunaBoom Committee chair, noted that the committee had to pay the vendors they had contracted, but otherwise, the unused funds helped cover the costs of this year’s July Fourth celebration.
As they planned WaunaBoom 2021, the committee chose not to include high-contact activities from previous years. Gone will be bounce houses, where children congregate in close quarters, a bicycle parade, and face painting.
The committee then began to look at replacing them with other activities geared for younger children, Zellner said. They chose petting zoos, an obstacle course and a pedal cart track. Zellner said one committee member who teaches first grade surveyed her class and learned animal activities interested the kids most, and thus the petting zoos were added. One will feature farm animals, the other exotic animals.
Rock climbing walls, laser tag and other activities for young people will return, as well.
Live music will kick off Sunday at 2 p.m., when Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z plays, followed by the The Toys from 6-9:30 p.m. The WaunaBoom website notes that The Toys’ “last song of the evening kicks off the fireworks show when they sing the lyric, ‘light the night.’”
WaunaBoom will present some surprises this year, including one just prior to the fireworks at 7 p.m. Be sure to watch the skies at that time. Zellner also noted that the fireworks budget was increased this year.
The WaunaBoom committee began planning around February, a few months later than in previous years. Zellner said after consulting with Dr. Bill Ranum and following the Center for Disease Control’s advisories, he felt confident then that by July 4, the public would be safe from COVID at outdoor festivals. But a more recent phenomenon brought another threat.
“I thought we may have had to cancel because there’s been no rain,” Zellner said, as fireworks can pose a hazard in such dry conditions. Fortunately, rain was forecasted for several days last week.
Transportation to and from Ripp Park has been tweaked this year to expedite the flow. Buses will leave every 15 minutes from each of the elementary schools, the middle school and intermediate school, along with several of the parks and from Rex’s Innkeeper. For more details, visit www.waunaboom.org.
Volunteers make WaunaBoom possible, Zellner said, but each year, they are more difficult to find. They help transport elderly and infirm residents by golf cart around the park, staff beverage carts, pick up garbage and just monitor the crowds to ensure all is safe, Zellner said.
“I hope people understand that with every festival, volunteers help to make it a better event,” Zellner said. “If we don’t have them, we’ll have to scale it back.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer can visit www.waunaboom.com to sign up.