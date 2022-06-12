Fans of the Harry Potter series interested in honing their leadership skills will likely appreciate a recently published book that provides relatable examples, using characters from the series.
But even those unfamiliar with JK Rowling’s series will learn more about various leadership styles, including what is effective and what isn’t, said Aditya Simha, the Waunakee professor and author of “Leadership Insights for Wizards and Witches.”
Simha said he came across a book series exploring effective leadership through pop culture.
“The publisher and the editor of that series were seeking out book proposals. I sent out a proposal for a book with the Harry Potter context,” Simha said.
Emerald Publishing Limited, in the UK, looked over Simha’s proposal, then invited him to write the book. He said he thought Harry Potter would fit well with the subject.
“I’m a huge Harry Potter fan, so back when I was in high school, I used to write fanfiction for Harry Potter,” Simha said.
Simha, an associate professor in the management department at UW-Whitewater, teaches and conducts research in the areas of leadership and business ethics. He has lived in Waunakee with his wife and their two children for seven years. He said several different theories and concepts of leadership exist.
“There’s authentic leadership, there’s servant leadership, there’s personality types, so I think in all of the Harry Potter books and any of the movies, you can get examples of leadership theories and concepts that make it easy for people to understand what those concepts and theories are,” Simha said.
The characters exemplify different concepts, he added, such as charismatic leadership.
“The technical definition of charismatic leadership is someone who can inspire you with his or her charisma,” Simha said.
“Leadership Insights for Wizards and Witches” discusses Albus Dumbledore as an example of a charismatic leader, allowing readers to more fully understand the concept.
“I think if people read the book, they’ll be able to really understand, at a deeper level, what effective leadership is all about,” Simha added.
Gilderoy Lockhart is used as an example of ineffective leadership.
“He’s basically a very incompetent person who gives off the impression that he’s extremely competent,” Simha said, adding that when called upon to compete a task, he fails. He takes credit for others’ accomplishments by erasing their memories of the task.
Dolores Umbridge is another character used to exemplify those who are power-hungry and abuse their power.
“I personally think she was the worst character in the entire book series,” Simha said.
He explained that others do not want to follow such leaders, so those in power force them to.
The book may have come naturally to Simha, who teaches courses to students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees in business administration, and also at the undergraduate level.
Many of the students are earning degrees in management, marketing, finance or accounting.
“In my course, the way I teach it is to know what good leadership is about but also being able to recognize what bad leadership is about,” he said. Simha incorporates small group discussion on different scenarios and dilemmas, along with talks from CEOs from Milwaukee and Madison, in his courses. He also has students seek out a person who is a leader to interview so they can learn from their stories, and said he loves reading the assignments.
Simha said he got started on the book, his first, in February of 2021 and was finished by Oct. 1 before making a few edits requested.
“It took a while,” he said, adding that he is used to writing articles around 5,000 to 6,000 words compared to the 54,000-word-book. “Leadership Insights for Wizards and Witches” is available online through Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and Walmart.
Simha started out writing with gusto for the first month, he said, then tapered off. He credited its completion partly to his mother, who called every day to ask about the book’s progress.
“It does help when you have someone checking in and asking you how’s it going,” he said.
The book is somewhat less cut-and-dry than scholarly articles he’s written.
“Here I was able to write pretty much the way I thought. It felt a lot more natural,” Simha said.
The book offers insights into leadership theories, and one chapter focuses on personality.
“I think people will like my chapter on personality tests. Because I’ve talked about how some of the personality tests are meaningless – they’re just made up. How do you recognize what’s a good test to take?” Simha said.
Simha’s book is the third in the Emerald Publishing Limited series on exploring effective leadership through pop culture. He said the first two use “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings,” and a fourth, due to publish soon, uses the “Marvel Cinematic Universe.”