With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Feathered Friend

Supplies:

-paper cup

-feathers

-yarn

-googly eyes

-orange paper for beak

-scissors

-glue or tape

What to Do:

-wrap yarn around the cup to make the body, stopping 1 inch from the top

-tuck feathers into the yarn on the sides of the cup to be the bird’s wings

-adhere two eyes just above the yarn

-cut a beak out of orange paper and glue it under the eyes

-poke a hole in the top and insert more feathers

Mix and match the colors of yarn and cups and make many different Feathered Friends. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

