June 3: Habitat golf outing
Habitat Young Professionals of Dane County will participate in a golf outing at Sixmile Creek Golf Course to benefit Habitat for Humanity June 3. For information, visit habitatdane.org/golf.
June 4: Schumacher Farm Music Festival
Schumacher Farm Park’s Music Festival runs from 2-8 p.m. June 4 at the county park on Hwy. 19 just east of Waunakee. Three bands, including Back2Back Acoustic, Back 40 with county music, and John ‘Elvis’ Lyons and the Jail House Hound Dogs will play.
June 5: Community Awards Banquet
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Community Awards Banquet at Rex’s Innkeeper from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Waunakee’s community organizations will recognize those who make Waunakee a better place to live. To register, visit https://www.waunakeechamber.com and see the community calendar under Events.
June 11: VFW Brat Fest
Waunakee’s VFW Post 11244 will serve up brats from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Piggly Wiggly as a fundraiser.
June 12-14: FPC Vacation Bible Study
Youths are invited to join FPC (First Presbyterian Church) on an off-road adventure to experience the greatness of God’s love. The camp will explore colorful Southwest canyons of rock-solid faith and discover that God is Monumental! The camp runs June 12–14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is open at myfpc.org Cost is $30.
June 13: Customs & Culture of Japan
Joe Fahey will discuss his experiences with the Japanese culture at the Waunakee Public Library on Monday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. Having spent a year in Japan, he is well versed in the intricacies of life there, including social norms, etiquette, transportation, sports and most of all, the food. He will give you a peek behind the curtain that most westerners never see. Program will be in a fun storytelling format.
June 14: Cranes over Wisconsin
Learn about the cranes of Wisconsin at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. with Stephanie Schmidt, the outreach coordinator for the International Crane Foundation. You will be able to identify Sandhill Cranes and Whooping Cranes, know the history of both crane species, understand the current work crane conservation partners are doing to protect cranes in Wisconsin and throughout their flyways, and find out how you can be an ambassador for cranes.
June 16: Concerts in the Park
The Waunakee Community Band will present their second concert of the summer season on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. in the gazebo in the Village Park. The band will celebrate the Waunakee School District Music Department for 100 years of making music. There will be a special recognition of Waunakee graduates who are still involved in music. Milio’s sandwiches will be available for supper beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Kona Ice will also be available. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the High School Performing Arts Center. The next concert is the Patriotic Concert on June 30.
June 21: Live from the Park
The Live from the Park series kicks off June 21 when Caravan plays Gypsy swing from 6-8 p.m. at Village Park. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. The series will continue Tuesday evenings through Aug. 2.