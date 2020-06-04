June 14: Retirement of old colors
American Legion Post 360 and the Boy Scouts, Troop 46, will have a retirement of the old colors ceremony. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee. Section 8(k) of the Flag Code states: “The Flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Since 1937, The American Legion has promoted the use of a public flag disposal ceremony. This ceremony is a fitting tribute and an overt expression of patriotism, which enhances the public’s understanding of honor and respect due the American Flag. All are welcome to attend, keeping in mind social distancing and wearing a mask as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.