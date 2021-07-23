Quilts — The Rio Area Library Friends will host a Quilt and Artisan Show at the Rio High School on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to benefit the Rio Community Library.
In Concert - Singer/songwriter Mark Croft will perform with violinist Jon Vriesacker at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
Art Swap - Artists can swap supplies or sign up for a table to sell them on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the River Arts Gallery. For information, call (608) 643-5215.