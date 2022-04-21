The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 23: Westport retirement party
An open house will celebrate the retirements of Tom Wilson and Terry Enge from 1-3 p.m. April 23 at Bishops Bay Country Club, at the Lakeside Tent, 3500 Bishops Bay Dr.
April 27: Garage Sale Sign workshop
The Waunakee Community School District’s Community Education Department will host a Garage Sale Sign Workshop from 6-9 p.m. April 27. To register, visit https://waunakee.revtrak.net/community-education
April 28: Strikeout Cancer
The Waunakee High School Girls softball team will hosting their annual Strikeout Cancer event in support of Pediatric Oncology Research at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. This event began in memory of Waunakee Warrior Mattie Aiello and continues to help other childhood warriors fighting for their lives, and for all whose diagnosis is yet to come. Mattie played softball for the Warrior team and was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. She died in March 2011. The event will be at the Warrior softball field and during youth night from 3:30-8 p.m. with activities. T-shirts are available from sponsor Trending Now Promotions with proceeds of the sales donated. To make a donation, contact Jo Ann Ripp at (608) 770-9537.
May 5: National Day of Prayer
Thursday, May 5, people in Waunakee and surrounding areas are invited to meet at the Waunakee Fire Department flag pole at Second Street near S. Century Avenue at noon to pray for our country, state and community leaders, military, schools, churches and families. This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”
May 5: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, May 5, from 9:30-11 AM at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The café’s theme is “How does your garden grow?” Master gardener Rosa Ropers will talk about home gardening and the garden at Schumacher Farm Park. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 608-849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
May 17: Dance Team fundraiser
Moh’s Martial Arts will offer a simple self-defense class for ages 12 and up fas a fundraiser for the Waunakee Middle School Dance Team. The class will be from 6-7 p.m. at Waunakee Middle School To register online, visit https://bit.ly/self-defense2022.