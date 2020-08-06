The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 7: Red Cross Blood Drive
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive Aug. 7 at First Presbyterian Church from noon-5 p.m. Appointments are preferred. Call (800) 733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Aug. 8: Clear the Creek
Please join volunteers in helping remove logs in Six Mile Creek at the village-owned outlot between 1608 and 1700 Dover Drive. Volunteers will begin working at 9 a.m. If you have a chain saw, please bring one. Gloves and clothing/shoes that can get wet are recommended. For information, please call Sam Kaufmann at 444-6076 and leave a message.
Aug. 8: American Legion Post 481 cookout
American Legion Post 481 will have a cookout at the post on Hwy. 113 at River Road, next to Taylor’s Liquor Aug. 8 from noon-4 p.m. with hotdogs and brats, chips and potato salad to take out or eat outside.
Aug. 12: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Aug. 14: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a takeout fish fry from its post at Hwy. 113 and River Road, next to Taylor’s Liquor. Order ahead by phone only 849-7480 from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu will include deep fried cod and baked cod a large walleye filet. Dinners include coleslaw, beans. choice of potato baked or french fries. When you arrive, someone from the post will be outside to take your name and your payment. Debit and credit cards will not be accepted.
Aug. 18: Partners in Prevention Summit
Waunakee Community Cares Coalition shares an opportunity to attend a Faith/Spiritual Leaders: Partners in Prevention Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 10-11:30 a.m. (FREE virtual Event). To register visit awyfaithprevent.eventbrite.com by Monday, Aug. 17. You will learn about the continuing opioid crisis and Wisconsin’s response, the role of community prevention coalitions and opportunities to partner with them to benefit faith communities will be explored, you will consider a possible larger faith-based coalition to address substance prevention, treatment and recovery, and gain access to resources for local prevention activities.
Sept. 10-12: Garage Sale Days
Fall garage sale days are Sept. 10-12 in Waunakee, the weekend after Labor Day. No map is planned for this smaller event, but residents are invited to advertise their garage sales in the Waunakee Tribune.
