As the Waunakee Airport celebrates its 75th year, the pilots who live in this unique neighborhood on the runway will invite the community to their backyard for breakfast.
The Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association Pancakes and Planes event is the morning of Sept. 12, offering airplane rides, pancakes, eggs and sausages and beverages.
Each year, it invites the community to get to know the pilots and check out their planes. The Tribune had a chance to meet Fred Schiller and his son Mark, who own a Piper Comanche together that they keep at Fred’s hangar on the airport.
Fred, who will turn 99 years old in November, got his pilot’s license in 1958 when he was living in Hartland.
“My buddy decided to take a flying lesson and said, ‘Do you want to come along?’ I said sure,” Fred remembered.
He said he loved planes, and when they drove to Waukesha, they’d watch them at the airport where they took lessons.
Fred learned to fly in a Piper Cub, known for being the Model T of airplanes, “bareboned” with fabric wings. In 1959, Fred bought his first airplane, a Stinson.
In 1971, Fred moved to Waunakee when he took a position with Wisconsin Public Radio in Madison as an engineer and mechanic. Michael F. Simon Builders built the home, but Fred did much of the work himself, building the furnace and fireplace.
“I love to do things with my hands,” he said.
He and Mark, who lives in Poynette, love to fly and have taken trips to places like Las Vegas, Florida, Texas and Seattle. Along the way, they stop to fuel up and rest. Mark said they travel between 500-600 miles or about three hours at once.
“You got to get out, you got to get gas, and have a lunch and restroom stop,” Fred said.
Calling Waunakee the friendliest town, Fred remembered first landing on the runway. It had three houses on the west end.
“The middle one had a hangar and an apron, and I taxied in there and I got out of the airplane. And, a man came out of the house. I asked him how can I get into town? He reached in his pocket, pulls out his keys, says there’s my car. Help yourself,” Fred said.
The Waunakee airport evolved from a runway Jerome Ripp used on his family’s farm when he began flying as a young man in 1946. According to a history on the Waunakee village website, “It is now a hard surface (asphalt) east-west runway with pilot controlled lighting and self-service 100 LL fuel at a very competitive price.”
Fred said he appreciated having a pilot’s license to fly rather than drive the family to visit his wife’s parents in Iola. It’s a four-hour drive from Hartland, but just one hour flying.
“And I could have fun doing it, too. I like flying,” Fred said, adding his wife Jeanne did, as well.
Mark was 8 years old when his father got his license.
“I couldn’t wait to get in that plane,” he said, adding that his mother got the first ride. Ten years later, Mark began flying. He bought half of his father’s plane from the previous owner, and together, the two maintain it. Fred also built the hangar, and Mark remembers putting on the sheet metal roof with him on a cold January day.
Each year, the two complete the FFA required inspection on the 1958 Comanche. This past year, Mark’s son helped.
“That’s not just looking at it. You take stuff apart for various things to see if it’s worn out,” Fred said.
“You’re always inspecting it. Every time you fly, you inspect it,” Mark added.
The Comanche is an all-metal, low-wing craft with retractable landing gear. Fred said the same year he got his pilot’s license, the first one was built, and he fell in love.
“I saw it in Popular Mechanics and I said, I want one of those.”
Fred, like many other pilots on the Waunakee airport, fulfilled his dream and took to the skies. They found a freedom in flight. The pilots will share their passion for flying – and breakfast, too – Sunday morning, Sept. 14.