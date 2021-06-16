The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
June 18-19: Fair Food
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor Fair Food wagons at Village Park from 3-7 p.m. June 18 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 19. Some of the menu choices include hamburger, hot dogs, cheese steaks, funnel cakes, cotton candy and snow cones. Enter the park from the Village Center driveway. Proceeds will help the club’s service programs. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
June 19: Eight Circle Motions of Ba Gua
The Waunakee Public Library will host a martial arts program outdoors on the Patio, Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. Bob Yu will show the Ba Gua martial art movement form representing the 8 trigram symbols in Chinese mythology which are rooted in Taoist philosophy and Feng Shui; the balance of life.
June 20: Summertime at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park will offer a Summertime at the Farm program from 1-3 p.m. June 20.
June 22: Vaccine Clinic
A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be offered at the Waunakee Public Library from 3-6 p.m. June 22. No ID or insurance is required. Vaccines are available for everyone 12 years and up. 12-17 year olds will need a parent or guardian present. Anyone in need of the vaccine is welcome to drop in any time between 3-6 p.m.
June 22: Flamenco dance, music and history
The Waunakee Public Library will host a lecture/demonstration topics on flamenco dance, music and history on Tuesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. Also see lively dance demonstrations given by Tania Tandias and select company members.
June 23: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot at 301 S. Century Avenue from 3-6 p.m. June 23.