Sept. 2: Waunakee Memory Café
After more than a year of not meeting, the Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will resume its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Pizza Party” in celebration of resuming the monthly events. Refreshments, including pizza, will be provided. Masks are required.Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Sept. 7: Swim Team Youth Night
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host Youth Night on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Local students are invited to cheer on the ‘Swimmin’ Women’ in a match-up with Fort Atkinson High School. Youth admission is free and includes snacks and poster signing with the team in the WHS Commons immediately following the meet. All students are encouraged to show their Waunakee Pride by making spirit signs and wearing purple and white.
Sept. 8: Legion executive board meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold an executive board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Legion clubroom at 6 p.m.
Sept. 9: Waunakee FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 9:Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
Sept. 9: Bourbon, cigars, bacon, oh my
The Wauktoberfest bourbon tasting with bacon appetizers and cigars (or non-cigars) will be at the Lone Girl Sept. 9 with J. Henry pouring samples of bourbon produced at J.Henry Farms. Tickets are on sale at Neil’s Village Liquor. Proceeds go to the Waunakee Community Foundation.
Sept. 10-11: Dane Oktoberfest
Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Dane Oktoberfest Sept. 10 from 6-11 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. It will include a coed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages, and on Friday night, a free movie, “Abominable,” will be shown. Saturday, a free bounce house for children will be set up from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Other games for children and a beanbag tournament are on tap for Saturday, as well. Oktoberfest is the club’s fundraiser for the nonprofit, that raises money for local families in need in the Dane Waunakee and Lodi areas.
Sept. 12: Heritage Fest
Heritage Fest at Schumacher Farm Park is Sept. 12 and will feature various historical demonstrations including steam-powered threshing machines, woodstove cooking, antique tractors, and cider making. Guests will be able to try their hand at some of the valuable skills that were used on a depression-era farmstead such as woodworking, weaving, knitting, spinning, and many other crafts. There will be farm animals, house tours, food trucks, old-fashioned games, and music by the Madison Jug Band all day long. Tickets are available day of the event; $10/adult, $3/children ages 3 & over, or $20/family.
Sept. 12: Pancakes & Planes
The Waunakee Airport’s annual community breakfast will be Sept. 12 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association, the breakfast menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage and beverages. Airplane rides will be available, along with displays of aircraft, vintage, motorcycles, face painting and a bounce house. The airport will celebrate its 75th year.
Sept. 12: Punt, Pass Kick competition
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellin Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 to participate in our Punt, Pass & Kick contest on Sept. 12 at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at noon with competition set for 12:30. Entry forms and rules will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721. There are no fees for any child entering the contest and no equipment is required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition and will advance to the next level of district competition.
Sept. 14: Social Security, Taxes in Retirement
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on social security and taxes during retirement at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The No. 1 stressor regarding retirement is the fear of running out of money. Attendees will learn ways to collect Social Security and how it is taxed, costs and benefits of delaying collection of Social Security and/or pre-tax retirement savings, how your money is taxed in retirement.
Sept. 16: Legion Auxiliary potluck, shower
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 ant potluck meal at 6 p.m. will precede the meeting with hamburgers provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. During the meeting, the unit will hold its 6th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veteran’s Hospital in Madison to deliver donated baby rattles, toys, diapers size 1, and other needed item for newborns. for information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481.
Sept. 17: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Choose baked potato or French fries, dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie. Price start at just $10. Full bar is available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are served for dine-in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
Sept. 18: WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest
The WaunaFest Run will start at the WaunaFest grounds this year as part of that festival. It will begin and at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at 301 Community Dr., Lot F at Waunakee High School, directly next to Endres Manufacturing. This year’s race will feature only a 5K. To register, visit waunafestrun.com.
Sept. 18: Class of 1996 reunion
The Waunakee High School Class of 1996 reunion will be at Wauktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. The informal reunion was chosen to support the community and local service clubs. Please RSVP to Heidi Lobraco for a small wearable gift identifying you as class of ‘96. Madison County band starts at 7 p.m. Connect on the Class of 1996 Facebook page and check out all the events planned at http://wauktoberfest.com/There is also a high school home football game on Friday night. To support the class, send donations to be put into our class account. Make checks payable to WHS Class of 1996 and mail to Heidi Lobraco, 5550 Galway Dr., Waunakee, WI 53597.
Sept. 19: Dance Team yard sign fundraiser deadline
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team is spreading a positive, unifying message through a Wauna Stand Together yard sign fundraiser. Proceeds will help offset the team’s cost of costumes, poms, competition fees, team activities, and more. Orders can be made online at https://bit.ly/WaunaStand Order before Sept. 19 to receive your sign this month.
Sept. 21: Legion Dine-out benefit
A dine-out benefit for Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will be at Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, 1849 Northport Dr., in Madison, Sept. 21. A percentage of all sales from that day will be donated to the Auxiliary unit. Those participating should mention the American Legion Auxiliary 360 Dine-Out event when ordering.