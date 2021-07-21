Shakespeare — Summit Players Theater will bring Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale” to Lake Kegonsa State Park July 23 and Mirror Lake State Park July 24. Workshops are at 5:30 p.m. followed by performances at 7 p.m.
Opera – Opera in the Park at Garner Park in Madison resumes July 24, with a rain date July 25. For information, visit madisonopera.org.
Chalk Festival – River Arts Gallery has announced the first-ever Sauk Prairie Chalk Festival from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 July 24 p.m. at the Meyer Oak Grove Park. To register, visit www.RiverArtsInc.org/chalk
Quilts — The Rio Area Library Friends will host a Quilt and Artisan Show at the Rio High School on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to benefit the Rio Community Library.