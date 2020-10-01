The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 1-31: Village Center Halloween Contest
The Waunakee Village Center’s virtual Halloween contest will run Oct. 1-31. Share a picture with the Village Center to be entered into the contest. Prizes for originality and creativity will be awarded for the following categories: Ages 1 and Under, Ages 2-4, Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12, Ages 13-17, and Adult. Photos must be submitted to cgavinski@waunakee.com by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 to be considered for the contest. Winners will be chosen by the Create Waunakee Committee and will be announced by Wednesday, Nov. 4. This is a free program, but participants must register through the Village Center.
Oct. 3: Clear the Creek
Please join volunteers and Capitol Water Trails in helping remove log jams on Six Mile Creek between Mill Road and the Woodland Drive pond. This will make this section of creek accessible to paddlers and make the flow of water more efficient. Volunteers will meet at the Mill Road bridge at noon. We will work downstream from there. Gloves and clothing/shoes that can get wet are highly recommended. Sawing will be done entirely by Capitol Water Trails. Volunteers will be needed to put branches and logs up onto the banks. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For additional information, visit the Friends of Six Mile Creek group on Facebook.
Oct. 4: Pack the Trailer Food Drive
Waunakee Scout Troop 46 is holding a “Pack the Trailer” food drive event to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly located at 205 N. Holiday Drive. This will help fill the gap left in the Waunakee Food Pantry’s inventory left when the Troop had to cancel its Scouting for Food event in April. The scouts will be outside of Piggly Wiggly all greeting shoppers (from 6 feet away, of course!) with a list of items most needed. Food items can also be retrieved from the trunk of vehicles when they pull up near the Troop 46 trailer. Cash donations are always accepted and appreciated.
Oct. 7: Registration deadline for PSAT/NMSQT
On Thursday morning, October 29, the Waunakee High School Counseling Department will administer the 2020 PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) for all interested juniors. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for this competitive National Merit Scholarship which National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. Please know this is an optional test. The window to register for the test is Sept. 21-Oct. 7. An Infinite Campus message will go out to all junior families/students with registration information. Specific information about this test is located on the Counseling/Student Services Testing webpage of the Waunakee High School website. For further information about this test, please contact the high school’s counseling office at 849-2100, extension 2115. All testing dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Oct. 7: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Oct. 9: Legion drive-thru fish fry
On Friday October 9, from 4-7 pm American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will have a Drive-Thru fish fry. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce.$12 per meal cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams 608-669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
Oct. 9: Cranes of the world
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event with the International Crane Foundation at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Educators from the International Crane Foundation will share folk stories about cranes from all around the world in a fun, active way for your youngsters to learn about cranes and culture. Make sure to register on Waunakee Public Library web site or call. Zoom meeting details will be emailed the morning of the program.
Oct. 9: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K, Ashton, will serve a drive-thru fish fry dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the school parking lot with carry-outs only.
Oct. 11: Dane Firefighters drive-thru chicken dinner
The Dane Fire Department will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner Oct. 11. The department is encouraging and accepting pre-orders until Sept. 27 at www.danefire.com. A limited number of dinners will be available Oct. 11, but a pre-order is the only way to ensure you will a meal. The dinner is $12 and includes a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, and a dinner roll. Also as a fundraiser, you can can participate in Sportsman’s Raffle or order a stoneware mug by visiting the website.
Oct. 12: 100th anniversary of suffrage
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program for the 100th anniversary of suffrage, allowing participants to take a march through suffrage history and explore the stories of leaders, tactics, losses, and victories as women worked for the right to vote. See how Wisconsin fits within the larger story of enfranchisement and analyze the conflict and complications that suffragists faced as they sought the right to vote. To join this program, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, go to website or follow this link: https://zoom.us/j/97671918905
Oct. 14: St. Mary’s beef dinner, fruitcakes
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 3-6 p.m. St Mary of Lake Catholic Church’s famous Roast Beef dinner and world famous fruit cakes will be at the Karben4 Tap room at the St. John the Baptist Church parking lot, 209 South St. Enter off South Street. Meals are $12 and include roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, and bun with butter. World famous fruit cakes will also be for sale Credit card only. For information call Kim Piazza at (608) 849-5121 ext. 136 or email kpiazza@stjb.org
