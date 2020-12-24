The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Dec. 24: Virtual Carol
Christian Life Assembly of God Church’s caroling program has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information and to see the video, visit www.christianlife-waunakee.org.
Jan. 7: Music Together for ages 0 — 6.
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Music Together Zoom program for children ages 0-6 Jan. 7 at 9:45 a.m. Families can hoin Ms. Catherine for a music and movement program. Register on the library’s website. Registrants will receive an email the morning of the program with Zoom meeting information.
