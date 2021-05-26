The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
May 27: Vegetarian Cooking
The Waunakee Public Library will host a culinary Zoom event on Thursday May 27 at 6:30 p.m. Huma Siddiqui will prepare a completely vegetarian meal over Zoom. A list of ingredients can be found on the library web site if you want to follow along and make your own meal.
May 28-29: Flower sale fundraiser
A flower sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28-29 at Waunakee Village Park will raise funds for the Waunakee Rotary Club and the Sesquicentennial celebration. The 12-inch hanging baskets are the same that hang on Main Street each year.
May 31: Memorial Day ceremonies
American Legion Post 360 will have ceremonies for departed veterans at throughout the morning at area cemeteries. The following are the times and locations: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery, Hwy. 113 Vienna; 8:20 a.m., Kohlman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m., Kinglsey Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Lake Cemetery.
May 31: Memorial Day program
The American Legion Post 360 Memorial Day Program will begin with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street then to Main Street. The Color Guard will lead the parade to Memorial Park. The program includes the Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of the Wreath, Roll Call of deceased veterans, prayer, salute to departed comrades and Taps.
June 3: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be June 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Waun-A-Bowl Parking Lot, 301 S. Century Avenue.
June 4: Fitness Fridays
The Waunakee Public Library will host Fitness Fridays in June and July (except July 2) with Pilates at 6:30 a.m. on the Library Patio to strengthen the core, hips, hamstrings, back to front.
June 5: Arenal Volcano National Park
The Waunakee Public Library will lead a virtual tour of the Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica at 10 a.m. June 5. It will cover the recent explosions, history of the area with views of the forests that are part of the biodiversity of the volcano slopes. Visit the library’s calendar online for Zoom link.
June 10: Legion, Auxiliary officer installation
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, June 10, at the Post, 417 E Main St. This will be a joint meeting with the American Legion to install officers for 2021-22. Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m.; a potluck meal will be shared at 6 p.m. (bring meat to grill and a dish to pass) and separate meetings with officer installation will follow. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren and family members of veterans. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. The Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals. For more information, call (608) 334-1481 or send a message to shirleybear@outlook.com For more information about the Waunakee American Legion, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
June 12: Schumacher Farm Park Music Festival
The annual Friends of Schumacher Farm Music Festival will features three local bands, Back2Back Acoustic, Back 40 and The Honey Pies, from noon-8 p.m. June 12. Tickets are $10 the day of show.
June 13: Retirement of Colors
On June 13, American Legion Post 360, Auxiliary Unit 360 and the Boy Scouts, Troop 46, will have a retirement of the old colors ceremony from noon until 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee. Section 8(k) of the Flag Code states: “The Flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Since 1937, The American Legion has promoted the use of a public flag disposal ceremony. This ceremony is a fitting tribute and an overt expression of patriotism, which enhances the public’s understanding of honor and respect due the American Flag. There will be free crafts, hot dogs, chips and more. All are welcome to attend.