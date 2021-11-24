The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Nov. 27: Barn quilt painting workshop
The Waunakee Village Center will present a barn quilt painting workshop with EL Barn Quilt from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27. An intricate design will be pre-drawn on a 2’ x 2’ board ready for indoor or outdoor décor. Participants choose up to five colors and do the painting. All supplies are included and no experience is necessary. To register, visit waunakee.com/recreation.
Nov. 30: Mushroom foraging
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program with a beginner’s guide to foraging for fungi on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The ethical and safety considerations for foraging in Wisconsin will be discussed. Attendees will also learn about beginner-friendly mushroom species to confidently start their foraging adventures. Hosted by members of the Madison Mycological Society.
Dec. 2: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. This café will be a holiday celebration with a brunch, Christmas carol singing led by choir members from Peace Lutheran Church and a visit from Santa Claus. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
Dec. 2: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Dec. 3: Holiday Light Parade
In celebration of Waunakee’s 150th year, the Holiday Light Parade is being revived as part of the Light Night with Santa Event. It will be down Main Street.
Dec. 4: Youth basketball night
The community is invited to Youth Basketball Night on Saturday, Dec 4, at 7 p.m., as the Warriors take on Baraboo at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse. JV tip-off is at 6 p.m. followed by Varsity tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for 3rd through 8th grade youth who wear their Waunakee Youth Girls Basketball or Waunahoops basketball jersey/t-shirt to the game. Free spirit signs will be handed out to youth at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will feature a youth scrimmage halftime show and the Varsity poster signing immediately following the game.
Dec. 5: Blessed Trinity Parish fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will serve a drive-through fish fry dinner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 5.
Dec. 8: High School Junior & Parent Meeting
A meeting for all juniors and their parents is set for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center to help with the post-high school planning process. It will include expert representatives from UW System Schools, Madison Area Technical College, Wisconsin Independent and Private Colleges, a representative from UW Madison, as well as an expert in apprenticeships. This portion of the presentation, as well as the handouts, are beneficial as students explore any post high school education. Anyone with questions about this meeting, can contact the high school counseling office at (608) 849-2115
Dec. 10: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Dec. 10, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Diners are asked to follow the current guidance from public health mandate. The Legion will have a bin for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection the following items are need: toilet paper; toiletries; cleaning products. Or, checks can be made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Dec. 12: Lions Senior Citizen Christmas Party
The Waunakee-Westport Lions Senior Citizen Christmas Party is Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at St. John’s Cafeteria. Masks are required on the school property. The event will include snack, beverages, include Bingo, prizes, entertainment, possibly Santa and lunch.