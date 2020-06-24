With families at during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home. Crafts with Ms. Connie will publish each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Darling Dragonflies
Supplies:
-clothespin
-2 pipe cleaners
-markers
-glue
-googly eyes
What to Do:
-decorate a clothespin with markers to create a colorful dragonfly body
-bend pipe cleaners into wing-shapes and glue them onto the top of the clothespin
-glue googly eyes on the top in front of the wings
Make of a swarm of these darling dragonflies and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
