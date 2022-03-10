A Create Waunakee Committee collaborative public art project near the high school will need the Waunakee Village Board’s final approval to be completed.
At its March 7, the Waunakee Village Board authorized the Create Waunakee committee to coordinate a mural on a wall separating the sidewalk from the former South Street library. But, rather than giving the committee complete authority over the piece, the board voted to allow the committee to proceed with the project pending the board’s final design approval.
In 2020, the Create Waunakee Committee painted the wall black and dubbed it the “Be the Change Wall,” inviting community members to comment on what equity looks like. In a time of social unrest following George Floyd’s death, the wall attracted comments some considered offensive and hateful. It was eventually painted over, and the committee began to consider a future public art installation.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt described the project, noting that Create Waunakee Committee member Joel Lewis had reached out to community members to participate in the mural.
“The theme that they’re talking about is called ‘stronger together,’ and the work that they want to do is engage the community to help explain what others feel ‘stronger together’ means,” Schmidt said, and added that students and other community members, including an elementary school art teacher, are involved. They would also like to compile a book for the library to share the story.
Because the property is owned by the village and the mural is being authorized by a village committee, the project must follow certain guidelines, the village’s attorney advised.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said for a similar banner project Verona, the city has a process in place to ensure language doesn’t violate First Amendment rights, maintains separation between church and state, and does not use certain symbols.
Staff would set up a similar process to ensure the village is protected, Kleinmaier said. He noted that an application process could require the design to be submitted according to certain guidelines. The board would need to decide whether the committee or the village board would have final say over the design.
“One of the reasons you approach it that way is… it’s such a broad category over what or what cannot go on there,” Kleinmaier noted.
Trustee Erin Moran, who chairs the Create Waunakee Committee, noted that a subgroup of that committee has taken charge of the wall.
Zellner said he wanted to ensure the design came back to the board for final approval.
The banner project in Verona has had “minimal issues,” Kleinmaier said, adding, “I think in part because it’s students and student ideas,” he said.
The motion to authorize the Create Waunakee Committee to coordinate the mural with final approval reserved for the village board passed unanimously.
Schmidt said the working group is aware the mural would be a temporary installation as the ownership of the property could change or the wall could be removed in a site redesign.