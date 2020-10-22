The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 22: Juggling Funny Stories
The Waunakee Public Library will present Chris, a juggler who brings children’s stories to life with his high-spirited and innovative performances. Full of energy, humor and imagination, Chris creates colorful characters through his unique combination of acting, storytelling, comedy, and juggling. Adults and children have fun participating in the show. The Zoom event will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Find out more at www.JugglingFunnyStories.com Make sure to register. Zoom meeting details will be emailed the morning of the event.
Oct. 23: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will serve a drive-thru fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the school parking lot, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton.
Oct. 24: Waunakee school district flu clinic
The Waunakee Community School District will offer flu vaccines to WCSD residents from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24. The district has arranged for 400 flu vaccines that to provide, free of cost, to all residents within the WCSD. We will have Spanish interpreters available. Those interested are asked to make an appointment by the method below that you qualify for: For those with children who have Medicaid, anyone who is uninsured, American Indian/Alaska Native, or do not have coverage for vaccines, please use the following link to sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0C4CA4A6292-fluvaccine; for adults who are Medicare eligible, please use the following link to sign-up: https://vaccinemobile.com/; For individuals with insurance – no copays — use the following link to sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0c4ca4a6292-fluvaccination
Oct. 24: National Drug Take Back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will have a Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Waunakee Police Department located at 205 N Klein Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. You may safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and pet medications by dumping all pills out of pill bottles into a Ziploc baggy. Again, MERI will safely dispose of Epi-pens, sharps and needles. Also, dispose of unwanted electronic smoking devices such as e-cigarettes, juuls and vapes only during this event! _lease stay in your vehicles, pull-up in front of the Waunakee Police Department and volunteers will come out to get your items. Please wear your masks and do not forget to ask for a free lock box and/or lock bag to lock up your meds and receive a free mask with our WCCC logo on it.
Oct. 26: The Essential Edgar Allen Poe
The Waunakee Public Library will present William Pack, speaking on life and remarkable writings of this American genius. This program is a biography lecture and relies heavily on dramatic story readings to bring Poe’s disturbing writing (Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, M. Valdemar) to life. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Visit the Waunakee Public Library’s website for a link to the Zoom event.
Oct. 28: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market runs from 4-6 p.m. in the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo’s parking lot Wednesdays through October.
Oct. 31: Village Center Halloween Contest
The Waunakee Village Center’s virtual Halloween contest will run through Oct. 31. Share a picture with the Village Center to be entered into the contest. Prizes for originality and creativity will be awarded for the following categories: Ages 1 and Under, Ages 2-4, Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12, Ages 13-17, and Adult. Photos must be submitted to cgavinski@waunakee.com by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 to be considered for the contest. Winners will be chosen by the Create Waunakee Committee and will be announced by Wednesday, Nov. 4. This is a free program, but participants must register through the Village Center.
Nov. 7: Hunter sight-in
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Hunter Sight-In runs Nov. 7-10, offiering local hunters to sight-in shotguns, rifles and pistals at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19. Hearing and eye protection is mandatory, and will be provided or you can bring your own. The hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For more information, call (608) 284-2400.
Nov. 9: Music Boosters Fruit Sale ends
The Waunakee Music Boosters supports the Waunakee Community School District music programs by providing funds for music equipment, clinicians, music camp scholarships, solo ensemble accompanists, guest artists and much more. Their only annual fundraiser is the Fruit Sale, offering fresh fruit, cheese, nuts and meats. The fruit sale will run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9. Fruit will be available for a drive-thru pick-up Dec. 11 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) or Dec. 12 (8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. All orders must be picked up during this time. To order, visit www.waunakeemusic.org. If you are unable to order online, call (608) 459-6003 and leave a message for assistance or email boostersfruitsale@gmail.com.
