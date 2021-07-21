The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
July 29: Community Band returns in concert
The Waunakee Community Band is back and ready and eager to entertain with great music and much fun!! The first concert will be July 29 at 7 p.m. in the Village Park Gazebo. Featured that evening will be recognition of the Waunakee Fire Department for 125 years of service to the community. There will be a special performance of a song dedicated to long-time member Donna Reinhold who we lost to COVID-19. Dedication of the redbud tree donated to the village (at the village park) by the band to celebrate 35 years will be presented to the village president and village administrator. Supper will be provided by Milio’s of Waunakee starting at 5:30. The next concert is Aug. 12 and will be the annual Patriotic Concert. Come and enjoy—bring a chair or blanket to sit on. In case of rain the concert will be held at the high school Performing Arts Center.
Aug. 1: Dance Team Brat Stand
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team will have a brat stand at the Waunakee Piggly Wiggly on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The menu includes brats, burgers, chips, soda and water. Proceeds will help the team pay for costumes, competition fees, poms, team bonding activities and more.
Aug. 3: Live from the Park
The Ron Denson Band will play yesterday and today's hits at the Village Park Gazebo Aug. 3 as part of the Live from the Park music series. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.
Aug. 4: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m.
Aug. 6: Vaccination clinic
The Waunakee school district and public health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heritage Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. No identification is required for the free, walk-up clinic. It is open to everyone 12 and under, but those under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present.