With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Silly Slime
Supplies:
2/3 cup white school glue
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ cup water
2-3 cups shaving cream
1.5 tablespoons saline solution
food coloring
What to Do:
Mix ingredients in a big bowl with a large spoon. It will seem too wet, but keep stirring! Once all the ingredients are mixed well, it will form a ball. Remove the ball from the bowl and knead and have fun with the Silly Slime.
