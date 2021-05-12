Seven Waunakee-area families celebrated Migratory Bird Day Saturday by building 13 nesting boxes and erecting them at the Bolz Conservancy, Castle Creek Conservancy and Ripp Park Prairie.

The Birdhouse Building Workshop was a partnership between the Waunakee Village Center and Public Works Department. Jeff Karls from public works pre-cut locally sourced lumber for the boxes, allowing families to assemble them with hardware donated by Ace.

Public works staff also installed stakes at the natural areas to attach to the boxes. The boxes are removable, allowing them to be maintained during prairie burns.

At the end of each season, public works staff will clean out the birdhouses.

Connie Gavinski of the Village Center noted that families chose to place their boxes at conservancies close to their homes.

May 8 was World Migratory Bird Day, with a focus on raising awareness of migratory birds and the need for conservation.

