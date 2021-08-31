Every year at Schumacher Farm County Park, Heritage Fest allows visitors to step back in time and experience farm life from 100 years or so ago. Back then, families cooked on wood stoves, used steam engines, and churned their own butter.
Demonstrations of those activities, along with apple cider pressing, woodworking and more are all on tap for the Sept. 12 Heritage Fest event.
According to Mark Pelton of the Friends of Schumacher Farm, Heritage Fest is one way the Friends group is fulfilling Marcella Schumacher Pendall’s wishes. Pendall, who taught high school in Waunakee, donated her family farm to Dane County for a living history park. Her intention was to restore the buildings and preserve the history. Since then the Friends of Schumacher Farm have added on to the site, with a chicken coop and barn.
“She obviously felt that was an important time, the 1920s and ‘30s,” Pelton said, noting during her lifetime, she saw the changes in farm life as the world became more mechanized.
Fellow Friends member Sue Mankse noted that farm life is part of the Waunakee area’s culture.
“We want to retain that link to the past. It’s where we are. It gives us a sense of purpose and a sense of place,” Manske said, adding Schumacher Farm is Dane County’s only living history park.
Life on the farm meant physical labor then, but Manske noted many used ingenuity to develop tools and lessen the burden.
“They were always looking for ways to save labor,” Pelton added.
And the more efficient farmers became, the more acres they could farm, Manske said.
Visitors will have a chance to experience it all – without the labor – at Heritage Fest through interactive demonstrations of weaving and spinning, caning and broom making, quilting, threshing, cider making and more. Antique vehicles and machinery will be on display, and the steam engine will be used to steam sweet corn.
The event will also feature farm animals for kids to visit, and performances by the Mad City Jug Band. All of the activities are geared toward families, and old fashioned children’s games will go on all day long.
Heritage Fest is planned from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 12 with tickets available the day of the event. The park is just east of Waunakee at 5682 Hwy. 19.
For more information about Schumacher Farm County Park, visit the website schumacherfarmpark.org.