Oct. 14: How to pay for college
Waunakee Public Library will host a discussion on financial aid, scholarships, and affordability on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Former Director of Admissions, Pat Walsh, will discuss scholarship best practices, affordability considerations and new financial aid policies. Families will leave the workshop equipped to have a more informed and intentional college search. Parents of students in high school who are trying to be thoughtful and strategic about Merit-Based Scholarships are strongly encouraged to attend.
Oct. 15: Legion Post 481 fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Sides include a choice of baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie, starting at $10. Full bar available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Oct. 15: Red Cross Blood Drive
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will host the Red Cross Blood Drive at First Presbyterian Church from noon-5 p.m. The church is at 5763 Hwy. Q in Waunakee.
Oct. 19: Volunteer orientation session
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection will offer a volunteer information and orientation session from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 19. Participants will learn about the level of need in the community, the organizations programs and how volunteers make a positive difference by helping their neighbors. There are options for volunteering at home as well as at the Community Store. Opportunities include the welcome desk, sorting room, accessories and greeting card coordinator, furniture delivery, English tutors, handyperson, social media, event planning and student team leaders. For information, visit http://bit.ly/WNCVolunteer2021 or contact Neighborhood Connection at (608) 849-5740.
Oct. 19: Cemetery Cleanup
In preparation for the St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery cleanup later this month, community members are asked to remove all flowers and decorations by Oct. 19. The cemetery staff will dispose of any remaining decorations. Christmas and winter decorations will be allowed until the spring cleanup in early April. For information, see the website, www.stjb.org.
Oct. 20: Trick or Treat
The community can join the Waunakee Public Library and other area organizations and businesses on Oct. 20 from 3-6 p.m. for an afternoon of Trunk or Treating! Wear your best costume and come prepared for treats and fun. This event will take place in the Library overflow parking lot located at the corner of North Madison and Cross Street.
Oct. 20: Waunakee school district branding workshop
Parents and community members are invited to a Waunakee Community School District visual brand workshop at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The Focus Group workshop well help the district explore the logs to set the course for the next generations or students. Anyone interested in participating can RSVP to wcsd_communications@waunakee.k12.wi.us.
Oct. 20: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl parking lost from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday. The market runs Wednesday afternoons until Oct. 27 this year.
Oct. 21: Legion Auxiliary meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) William Lansing Post 360 will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 and potluck meal at 6 p.m. will precede the meeting. Chicken wings will be provided, and all are asked to bring a dish to pass and table setting. Membership awards will be presented at the meeting. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren. Its purpose is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481 or shirleybear@outlook.com.
Oct. 23: Halloween at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park will host Halloween at the Farm with wagon rides, haunted scary stations in the fields, treats, a magician, animals, music, games, storytelling and more. The event will be from 4-8 p.m. For more information, contact Dale Otradovec at (608) 575-2113.
Oct. 23: Jump Around Tailgate
One Community Bank, in conjunction with the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and Octopi Brewing, will host a tailgating event Oct. 23 for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue football came starting a half-hour prior to gametime. Complimentary food from Beef Butter BBQ and beer from Octopi will be served, along with soft drinks, hot chocolate and water. Pumpkins will be available for kids to decorate, and anyone who wears a Halloween costume will receive free items. The bank will match donations that day up to $2,000 for the Waunakee Community School District’s Student Financial Assistance Fund.
Oct. 23: Drug Take-back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition’s Drug Take-Back Event is Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Waunakee Police Department, 205 N Klein Dr., from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The public can dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials, inhalers, vitamins and pet medications by dumping all pills out of pill bottles into a Ziploc baggy. Through a collaboration with MERI, Epi-pens, sharps and needles can be disposed of at this this event only. Strict social distancing guidelines will be followed. The public is asked to stay in your vehicles, pull-up in front of the Waunakee Police Department then continue to drive thru their front parking lot. Volunteers get your items. Please wear your masks and do not forget to ask for a free lock box and/or lock bag to lock up your meds!
Nov. 2: Gymnastics Boosters Wreath Sale
The Waunakee/DeForest Gymanstics Boosters wreath sale is underway. Through Nov. 2, community members can can order various sizes of fresh wreaths, garland, centerpieces, swags, poinsettias and new this year porch pots. The Waunakee/DeForest Gymnastics Boosters supports the Waunakee/DeForest Community School District gymnastic programs by providing funds for equipment, workshops, attending tournaments, supportive athletic enrichment and much more. Their only annual fundraiser is the Wreath Sale. The wreaths will be available for a drive-thru pick-up Nov. 19 (5 p.m.-8 p.m.) or Nov. 20 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. All orders must be picked up during this time. To order, visit https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1599. If you are unable to order online, call (608) 516-9548 and leave a message for assistance or email boosterswreathsale@gmail.com.