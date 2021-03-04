Swimming duck
With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Swimming Duck

Supplies:

-paper plate

-blue crayon

-popsicle stick

-glue

-scissors

-yellow and orange paper

-googly eye

-feather

What to Do:

Color the paper plate blue. Cut a straight line across the plate, stopping one inch from each edge. Make the duck by cutting a duck shape and adding a feather, eye and a beak. Glue the duck to the end of the stick. Once everything is dry, slide the stick through the slit in the plate and watch your duck swim all around the pond. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

